ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

PRQR stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $351.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.40.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $494,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

