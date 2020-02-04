Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.35, a PEG ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 3.29. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $917,540.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,954 shares of company stock worth $8,300,037. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

