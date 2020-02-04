Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNDX. ValuEngine raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.46. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 4,013.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

