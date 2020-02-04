BidaskClub Lowers Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) to Sell

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $283.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.60. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 26.01%.

In other news, Director David S. Murakami sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $28,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,336.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $76,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter worth $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

