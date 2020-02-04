Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a news impact score of 0.74 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Amazon.com’s ranking:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,004.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,866.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,811.81. The stock has a market cap of $993.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.43.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

