Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.56

News stories about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Samsung Electronics’ score:

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

SSNLF opened at $2,209.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,209.84. Samsung Electronics has a 12-month low of $1,400.00 and a 12-month high of $2,450.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSNLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Samsung Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.