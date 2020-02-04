IQIYI (IQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. IQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IQIYI to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IQ stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. IQIYI has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.

IQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 86 Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.48.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

