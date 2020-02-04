NuStar Energy (NS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) will post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect NuStar Energy to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.50 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NuStar Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NS opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 358.21%.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey bought 527,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at $274,347,313.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan J. Hill bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

