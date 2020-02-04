Rogers Sugar (RSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$227.30 million.

Shares of RSI opened at C$4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $502.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$4.54 and a twelve month high of C$6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is currently -450.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Walton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$201,828.30. Insiders acquired 8,303 shares of company stock valued at $41,321 in the last ninety days.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

