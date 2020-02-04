Dassault Systemes (DASTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DASTY stock opened at $174.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.95. Dassault Systemes has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $181.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Dassault Systemes alerts:

DASTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dassault Systemes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systemes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systemes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.