Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

