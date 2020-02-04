M/I Homes (MHO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M/I Homes stock opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

