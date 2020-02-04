Hub Group (HUBG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Hub Group to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.64. Hub Group has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $55.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBG. Stephens raised their target price on Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

