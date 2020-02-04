ADTRAN (ADTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect ADTRAN to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADTN opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20, a PEG ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

In related news, Director Balan Nair bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,950.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Kimpe bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,778.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

