ADTRAN (ADTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect ADTRAN to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADTN opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20, a PEG ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

In related news, Director Balan Nair bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,950.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Kimpe bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,778.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Earnings History for ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IQIYI Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
IQIYI Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
NuStar Energy to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
NuStar Energy to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Rogers Sugar to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Rogers Sugar to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Dassault Systemes Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Dassault Systemes Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Healthcare Services Group Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
Healthcare Services Group Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
M/I Homes to Release Earnings on Wednesday
M/I Homes to Release Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report