FY2020 EPS Estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

IMBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $36.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.922 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Imperial Tobacco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Imperial Tobacco Group’s payout ratio is 112.80%.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

