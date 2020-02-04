International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th.

IGT opened at $13.74 on Monday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 3,247.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 92.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 348.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

