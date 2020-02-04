FY2020 Earnings Forecast for FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for FORTESCUE METAL/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.68.

FSUGY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FORTESCUE METAL/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $14.66 on Monday. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.58.

FORTESCUE METAL/S Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

