Piper Sandler Comments on ESSA Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for ESSA Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESSA. Oppenheimer began coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $194.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

