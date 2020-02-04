Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

AMRS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $301.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Amyris will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amyris by 35.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 488,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 325,775 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored Reduced by Analyst
International Game Technology PLC Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share
International Game Technology PLC Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for FORTESCUE METAL/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for FORTESCUE METAL/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Piper Sandler Comments on ESSA Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Comments on ESSA Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Amyris Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer
Amyris Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Facebook, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Facebook, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report