Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

AMRS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $301.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Amyris will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amyris by 35.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 488,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 325,775 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

