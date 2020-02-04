Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Facebook, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $8.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.04. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FB. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $204.19 on Monday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $23,615,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,358 shares of company stock worth $51,471,739. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

