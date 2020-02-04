UBS Group Increases Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 230

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

TW has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 207.50 ($2.73).

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 218.90 ($2.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 221.60 ($2.92). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00.

In related news, insider Irene Dorner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Also, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Insiders purchased a total of 15,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,806 over the last 90 days.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

