UBS Group Increases Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 230

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

TW has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 207.50 ($2.73).

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 218.90 ($2.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 221.60 ($2.92). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00.

In related news, insider Irene Dorner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Also, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Insiders purchased a total of 15,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,806 over the last 90 days.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Analyst Recommendations for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored Reduced by Analyst
International Game Technology PLC Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share
International Game Technology PLC Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for FORTESCUE METAL/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for FORTESCUE METAL/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Piper Sandler Comments on ESSA Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Comments on ESSA Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Amyris Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer
Amyris Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Facebook, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Facebook, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report