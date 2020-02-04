Charter Communications’ (CHTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $570.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHTR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.14.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $532.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 96.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $332.77 and a 52 week high of $537.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $496.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $40,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

