Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SThree (LON:STHR)

SThree (LON:STHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STHR. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of SThree from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SThree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 421.25 ($5.54).

The stock has a market capitalization of $451.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 341.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 300.92. SThree has a 12 month low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 346.10 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

