Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

KLIC has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of KLIC opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $851,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

