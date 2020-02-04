Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.77% from the stock’s previous close.

XPER has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $758.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. Xperi has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xperi will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,985,000 after buying an additional 62,614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter valued at about $8,686,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xperi by 1,354.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 348,314 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Xperi by 2.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 276,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 244,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.