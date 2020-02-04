Matson (NYSE:MATX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

MATX has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE MATX opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.52. Matson has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $572.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Matson will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, SVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $175,411.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,533.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,255.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $530,748. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the second quarter worth approximately $7,026,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Matson by 130.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 135,109 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

