Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $400.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $308.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.09. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,353.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $6,049,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.