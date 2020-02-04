Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $400.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.26 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.
Shares of AAPL opened at $308.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.09. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,353.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $6,049,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
