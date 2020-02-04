Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $704.20 million, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

