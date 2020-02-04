Canada Goose’s (GOOS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Canada Goose stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.93. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,481,000 after acquiring an additional 59,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,795,000 after acquiring an additional 493,507 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,653,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Canada Goose by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 316,293 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

