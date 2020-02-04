Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Strong-Buy

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.87. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored Reduced by Analyst
International Game Technology PLC Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share
International Game Technology PLC Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for FORTESCUE METAL/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for FORTESCUE METAL/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Piper Sandler Comments on ESSA Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Comments on ESSA Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Amyris Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer
Amyris Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Facebook, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Facebook, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report