Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Strong-Buy

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.87. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

