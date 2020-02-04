BidaskClub Downgrades Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) to Buy

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

XENE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $378.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.55. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 992,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 389,444 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.