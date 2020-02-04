BidaskClub Lowers US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) to Strong Sell

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

USCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lowered shares of US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of USCR opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $596.66 million, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. US Concrete has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.92 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Concrete will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.83 per share, for a total transaction of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,241.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,163.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 28,057 shares of company stock worth $1,125,196 and sold 750 shares worth $30,558. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter worth $58,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter worth $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

