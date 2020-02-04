Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Monro in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

MNRO stock opened at $62.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. Monro has a 12-month low of $61.92 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.50.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $408,475.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1,348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 332,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,119,000 after purchasing an additional 189,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1,259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 137,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth $11,713,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 136,626 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

