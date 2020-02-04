FY2020 EPS Estimates for Malvern Bancorp Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Malvern Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

MLVF stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $164.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

