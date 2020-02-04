Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Konami Holdings Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

Konami Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Konami in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konami’s FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNMCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Konami from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Konami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

OTCMKTS:KNMCY opened at $38.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. Konami has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

