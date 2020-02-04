G.Research Comments on Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report released on Friday, January 31st. G.Research analyst S. Comery now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. G.Research also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $556.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $31.70.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

