FY2020 Earnings Estimate for PolyOne Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for PolyOne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on POL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

POL stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the third quarter worth $446,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the third quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

