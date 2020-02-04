Brokers Set Expectations for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp in a report released on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.23.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

MPB opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.60. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.