Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of L Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. Barclays raised L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

NYSE LB opened at $22.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. L Brands has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,550,000 after buying an additional 970,548 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 28.4% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 382,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 84,521 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

