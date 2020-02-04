Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.86.

STXB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $334.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $23.48.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 168,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

