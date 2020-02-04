Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.90 Per Share (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – G.Research dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $8.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.95. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Shares of SWK opened at $160.87 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $173.67. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $92,641,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 468.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,436,000 after purchasing an additional 322,009 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $43,053,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,416.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 242,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 226,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $30,193,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nixon John bought 169,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $31,200.14. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,559 shares of company stock worth $6,494,419. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

