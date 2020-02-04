Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) will announce $19.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $19.70 million. Pacific City Financial posted sales of $19.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full year sales of $81.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $82.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $86.45 million, with estimates ranging from $86.10 million to $86.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Pacific City Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Pacific City Financial stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. Pacific City Financial has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

In other news, insider Justin Chon sold 1,968 shares of Pacific City Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $33,692.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacific City Financial by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific City Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pacific City Financial by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pacific City Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Pacific City Financial by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

