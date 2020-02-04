KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) vs. United Bancshares Inc. OH (NYSE:UBOH) Financial Survey

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Bancshares Inc. OH and KeyCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares Inc. OH 0 0 0 0 N/A KeyCorp 2 9 10 0 2.38

KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $24.45, suggesting a potential upside of 28.81%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Dividends

United Bancshares Inc. OH pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. KeyCorp pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Bancshares Inc. OH and KeyCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares Inc. OH $43.79 million 1.75 $8.22 million N/A N/A KeyCorp $7.69 billion 2.43 $1.72 billion $1.80 10.54

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares Inc. OH and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares Inc. OH 18.18% 10.39% 1.05% KeyCorp 22.06% 12.54% 1.30%

Risk & Volatility

United Bancshares Inc. OH has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of KeyCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KeyCorp beats United Bancshares Inc. OH on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box rental, and other personalized banking services, as well as automatic teller machines. It operates through 17 branch offices located in Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delaware, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Pemberville, and Westerville Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans. It also purchases retail auto-sales contracts through a network of auto dealership; offers financial, estate and retirement planning, asset management, and trust services, as well as portfolio management, life insurance, charitable giving, and related services for high-net-worth clients. In addition, this segment provides deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services to small businesses; and commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, and investment products, as well as employee benefit programs, succession planning, capital market access, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. The company also offers securities underwriting, investment banking, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, it offered its products and services through 1,159 retail banking branches and 1,505 automated teller machines in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

