Analysts Offer Predictions for Real Matters Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Real Matters in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$141.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.02 million.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.90 Per Share
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.90 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific City Financial Corporation Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.85 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific City Financial Corporation Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.85 Million
Head-To-Head Survey: Hino Motors vs. ThyssenKrupp
Head-To-Head Survey: Hino Motors vs. ThyssenKrupp
KeyCorp vs. United Bancshares Inc. OH Financial Survey
KeyCorp vs. United Bancshares Inc. OH Financial Survey
Head to Head Analysis: Boston Properties & Cousins Properties
Head to Head Analysis: Boston Properties & Cousins Properties


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report