Analysts Offer Predictions for Real Matters Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Real Matters in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$141.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.02 million.

