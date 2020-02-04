Head to Head Comparison: DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) & CBA Florida (NASDAQ:CBAI)

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and CBA Florida (OTCMKTS:CBAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

DermTech has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBA Florida has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DermTech and CBA Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech N/A -50.28% -23.12% CBA Florida N/A -14.89% -14.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DermTech and CBA Florida, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 CBA Florida 0 0 0 0 N/A

DermTech presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Given DermTech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than CBA Florida.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of DermTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of CBA Florida shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DermTech and CBA Florida’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A CBA Florida N/A N/A $13.17 million N/A N/A

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

CBA Florida Company Profile

CBA Florida, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided private cord blood and cord tissue stem cell services. The company was formerly known as Cord Blood America, Inc. and changed its name to CBA Florida, Inc. in May 2018. CBA Florida, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

