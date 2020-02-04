Head-To-Head Review: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) vs. Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQUEQ)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

4.9% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Permianville Royalty Trust and Petroquest Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Petroquest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Petroquest Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $15.94 million 4.01 $14.35 million N/A N/A Petroquest Energy $87.10 million 0.00 -$9.55 million N/A N/A

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petroquest Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Petroquest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 26.20% 12.08% 12.07% Petroquest Energy 364.91% -274.16% 141.74%

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. On November 6, 2018, PetroQuest Energy, Inc. along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.