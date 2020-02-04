Visa Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.29 Per Share (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $6.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.35. SunTrust Banks has a “In-Line” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.04.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $200.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.83. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

