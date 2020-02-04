Visa Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.29 Per Share (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $6.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.35. SunTrust Banks has a “In-Line” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.04.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $200.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.83. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Earnings History and Estimates for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.90 Per Share
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.90 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific City Financial Corporation Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.85 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific City Financial Corporation Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.85 Million
Head-To-Head Survey: Hino Motors vs. ThyssenKrupp
Head-To-Head Survey: Hino Motors vs. ThyssenKrupp
KeyCorp vs. United Bancshares Inc. OH Financial Survey
KeyCorp vs. United Bancshares Inc. OH Financial Survey
Head to Head Analysis: Boston Properties & Cousins Properties
Head to Head Analysis: Boston Properties & Cousins Properties


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report