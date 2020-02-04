Analysts Anticipate American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) to post $137.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.10 million. American Vanguard posted sales of $131.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full year sales of $474.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $474.70 million to $475.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $503.80 million, with estimates ranging from $486.60 million to $521.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVD. Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter worth $150,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter worth $238,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 127.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 67.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $563.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

