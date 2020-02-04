Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will post sales of $8.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.28 billion and the lowest is $8.07 billion. Chubb posted sales of $8.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $32.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.12 billion to $32.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.27 billion to $34.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Shares of CB opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $162.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total transaction of $2,366,665.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,858,000 after buying an additional 224,656 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 6,940.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $1,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

