$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $658,240.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. This Quarter
