$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $658,240.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

